Benin: Abdoulaye Bio Tchané reassures the staff of the former Mediation of the Republic and reveals the new orientations of the CES

The president of the Economic and Social Council (CES), Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, led a first working session on Monday, August 3, 2026, with all civil and military personnel of the institution, in the presence of the second vice-president, Pascal Essou.

This exchange meeting, the very first since the installation of the eighth mandate, was also open to the staff of the former Mediator of the Republic, now merged with the CES as part of the institutional reforms.

Total integration of staff under the banner of serenity

In light of the concerns raised by this restructuring, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané provided clear guarantees regarding the administrative situation of the workers. He unequivocally stated that all agents of the Mediator of the Republic are fully reintegrated into the Economic and Social Council.

The president of the CES clarified that the takeover includes both the assets and liabilities of the absorbed body, emphasizing his desire to lead this transition period in a climate of responsibility, serenity, and strict respect for acquired rights.

A strengthened territorial anchoring and a close-to-people institution

Beyond the organizational aspects, this meeting allowed the president of the institution to present the new strategic orientations assigned to the CES.

The vision presented aims to position the high jurisdiction as a key player in anticipating national issues, promoting civic dialogue, and supporting public policies.

To realize this proximity orientation, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané announced the establishment of the CES in all twelve departments of Benin. This territorial presence is expected to facilitate better listening to local realities and a more direct relay of the populations’ expectations to the public authorities.

In conclusion, he urged the staff to demonstrate discipline, cohesion, and teamwork to successfully carry forward this new institutional dynamic.