Back to school 2026-2027 in Benin: the state invests 2.8 billion CFA francs for textbooks for CI and CP.

With a few weeks to go before the school year starts on September 14, 2026, the Beninese government is ramping up its preparations to ensure a smooth resumption of classes.

In this proactive approach aimed at avoiding delivery delays experienced in the past, a budget of 2.8 billion CFA francs has been allocated for the publication and printing of essential educational tools.

This funding fully covers the activity books for French and mathematics as well as the initial reading booklets intended for students in the Introductory Course (CI) and the Preparatory Course (CP).

To realize this large-scale public order, the contract has been awarded to four specialized providers: LAHA Éditions, Point Haut, the Continental Paper Printing of Benin (IPC-B), and the General Commerce Printing (ICG).

The main priority now lies in the logistics distribution chain across the entire national territory so that every learner has their course materials from the very first day of school.

This initiative is part of the ongoing educational reforms aimed at raising students’ proficiency in the fundamentals of reading, writing, and arithmetic, following the diagnostics revealed by the assessment of the Educational Systems Analysis Program of Confemen (PASEC).

After a first phase supported in 2022-2023 with an amount of 1.537 billion CFA francs for the revision and printing of nearly 2.86 million books, the Beninese state is now fully responsible for financing these essential standardized tools to ensure equal opportunities from the beginning of primary education.