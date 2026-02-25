Cotonou: SIRAT announces the start of works on the Carrefour Unafrica–Carrefour Cheminot axis

The Society for Road Infrastructure and Territorial Development (SIRAT SA) announced the start of rehabilitation works on the segment Carrefour Unafrica–Carrefour Cheminot, starting Thursday, February 26, 2026.

La suite après la publicité

This information appears in a note published recently by the company’s general management. These operations are part of the Cotonou Access Roads and Crossings Rehabilitation Program (ATC), aimed at improving traffic flow and safety on the city’s major arterial routes.

The note specifies that the works will entail temporary changes to traffic, including a reduction of available lanes or a temporary closure of side streets leading to this axis.



The SIRAT SA has however indicated that access to intersections located near Air Sénégal and the central mosque of Zongo will remain open during the duration of the works. Road users are urged to exercise caution, to follow the posted signage, and to comply with the instructions of traffic officers or the Republican Police.



Temporary mobility disruptions are to be expected on this heavily trafficked axis, while the rehabilitation continues. SIRAT has also provided citizens with a toll-free number (7414) for any information or concerns related to the construction site.



The works on this section constitute an important step in the ATC program, whose objective is to modernize Cotonou’s main urban axes for better user comfort.