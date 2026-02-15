Corruption in Africa: Benin ranks higher than Ivory Coast and Nigeria in the CPI 2025

Benin stands out across Africa in the 2025 edition of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published recently by the international organization Transparency International.

According to available data, Benin scores 45 out of 100 on the index scale for 2025, a score unchanged from the previous year. This result places the country at the 70ᵉ worldwide rank, which also positions it among the best-rated African countries in terms of perceived integrity of the public sector.



Conversely, several major economies on the continent sit lower in the rankings:

Ivory Coast records a drop in its score, moving from 45/100 in 2024 to 43/100 in 2025, and ends up 76ᵉ worldwide, behind Benin.



Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is ranked 142ᵉ worldwide, with a perceived score of 26/100, reflecting stagnation according to Transparency International.



In the continental context, Benin sits near the top 10 in Africa for perceived corruption, alongside countries such as Seychelles, Cape Verde, Rwanda, and Mauritius, which occupy the continent’s top spots.



The Corruption Perceptions Index does not objectively measure actual corruption, but reflects the perceived integrity of the public sector, an element taken into account by international partners, investors, and institutions that assess a country’s governance climate.



Benin’s better relative position compared to Ivory Coast and Nigeria in the CPI 2025 can be interpreted as an indicator of institutional stability and steady progress in public governance, even though challenges remain to further strengthen transparency and accountability mechanisms.

