Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè, from the journalistic field to the regulatory bodies

Journalist, teacher, former advisor at the HAAC and Commander of the National Order of Benin, Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè has an impressive background built between print media, media law, institutional communication, electoral missions, and associative engagement.

Commander of the National Order of Benin, Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè is one of those figures whose career encompasses multiple dimensions of the Beninese media ecosystem. Journalist, communicator, teacher, associative actor, and specialist in public law, he has established himself over the years as a versatile professional, at the intersection of journalism, regulation, institutional communication, and media law.

His professional journey first took shape in newsrooms. He has held several management positions in the Beninese print press, including as editor-in-chief of the daily Le Matinal from December 2004 to June 2005. He then led the publication of the daily L’Informateur from December 2006 to June 2014, before continuing his career at Matin Libre, where he worked as a journalist and editorial director of the magazine of the same group, from July 2015 to July 2019. These various responsibilities allowed him to gain solid experience in information production, editorial management, and team leadership in journalism.

A Figure Committed to Structuring the Media Sector

Beyond newsrooms, Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè has also distinguished himself in the defense and structuring of the profession. President of the Union of Media Professionals of Benin in 2013, and re-elected in 2016, he has contributed to voicing the concerns of media professionals in a context marked by changes in the sector and debates around the legal framework of the press.

His commitment is particularly reflected in his participation in the advocacy that led to the passage of Law No. 2015-07 of March 20, 2015, establishing the Code of Information and Communication in the Republic of Benin. This text is one of the major instruments for regulating the Beninese media sector. Through this involvement, he participated in an important process for strengthening the legal framework for the practice of journalism and communication in Benin.

This experience in the professional field naturally led him to regulation. From 2019 to 2024, he served as advisor in the 6th mandate of the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication. In this position, he was at the heart of issues related to media operations, adherence to professional standards, press freedom, and editorial responsibility.

A Profile Strengthened by Law, Teaching, and Civic Missions

Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè’s career is also distinguished by solid legal and academic training. Holding a Master’s degree in legal sciences, with a focus on business law and judicial careers, obtained at the University of Abomey-Calavi in 1999, he furthered his education in the media field. He obtained a Master II in journalism from ESAE-Benin in 2021, where he graduated top of the national exam. In 2024, he also earned a Master II research degree in fundamental public law from the Doctoral School of Legal, Political, and Administrative Sciences at the University of Abomey-Calavi.

This double expertise in journalism and public law fuels his commitment to knowledge transfer. He teaches media law and journalism at ENSTIC of the University of Abomey-Calavi as well as at ESAE-Benin. Through this teaching activity, he contributes to training new generations of journalists and communicators, with a particular focus on the professional and legal requirements of the profession.

His career also includes several experiences in institutional communication and development. From July 2010 to January 2014, he was an expert in information and communication at the House of Civil Society, where he notably produced L’Info du mois and the magazine Agora. He also worked on issues related to children’s rights, co-authoring, alongside Hermès Communication, the 2010 report on the situation of Beninese children, commissioned by UNICEF. Additionally, he conducted several training workshops with UNICEF on the rights of African children for media professionals.

Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè has also been involved in various electoral missions. He served as coordinator for the Dan arrondissement in the municipality of Djidja for the CENA during the 2026 presidential election. He also participated in observing the presidential election of November 2020 in Côte d’Ivoire, particularly in terms of media campaigning. In Benin, he chaired the autonomous electoral commission responsible for the election of media professionals’ representatives to the HAAC for the 4th mandate in 2009. In 2015, he was president of the mission for registering Beninese citizens residing in Italy on the computerized Permanent Electoral List. He was also a member of the electoral platform of civil society organizations in Benin for the March 2016 presidential election and the 2019 legislative elections, where he served as rapporteur of the analysis chamber of the election situation room.

A founding member of the Rotary Club of Parakou in 2004, Comlan Franck Symplice Kpochémè thus demonstrates a career marked by professional, associative, and civic engagement. His trajectory reflects a constant: to put journalistic experience, legal knowledge, and communication practices at the service of the media, institutions, and society.