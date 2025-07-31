BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml Climate change: The AfDB injects over 16 billion FCFA for the benefit of Beninese farmers

Climate change: The AfDB injects over 16 billion FCFA for the benefit of Beninese farmers

Economy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
2 min.
Romuald Wadagni, ministre de l'économie et des finances
Romuald Wadagni, ministre de l'économie et des finances. @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

This is a breath of fresh air for the Beninese agricultural sector. The African Development Bank (ADB) has just approved funding of $30.25 million, or more than 16.7 billion CFA francs, to support Benin’s efforts to protect its farmers against the increasing effects of climate change and food insecurity.

This funding is part of a multisectoral climate resilience strategy, supported by the Beninese government with the help of its technical partners. The goal is to reduce the vulnerability of small-scale farmers, enhancing their access to credit, and preventing crop losses due to repeated climate shocks.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the climate resilience of the Beninese agricultural sector while addressing the urgent needs of vulnerable farming communities,” emphasized Robert Masumbuko, ADB Country Representative in Benin.

150,000 farmers involved

At the heart of this initiative is the establishment of an innovative agricultural insurance system, structured on two levels: sovereign coverage against weather risks, managed by the Pan-African Risk Management Mutual, and a micro-insurance mechanism aimed directly at small producers.

This system is expected to reach 150,000 farmers, most of whom are located in the northern parts of the country, which are particularly prone to episodes of drought, floods, and instability in the Sahel.

According to ADB projections, if no adaptation measures are taken, the country could see a 22% drop in its cotton production and a 6.3% fall in corn production, leading to economic losses estimated at over 201 billion CFA francs.

The implementation of the project has been entrusted to the National Fund for Agricultural Development (NFAD), already tasked with the pilot phase of agricultural insurance in Benin. In addition to insurance coverage, the project plans to:

- Publicité-

provide modern agrometeorological equipment,

implement early warning systems,

and promote so-called “climate-smart” agricultural practices.

- Publicité-

These components aim to strengthen the adaptive capacity of farmers and agricultural supervisory structures, while promoting private investment in the sector.

A social response in the sensitive areas of the north

Beyond the strictly agricultural aspect, the project is also rooted in a logic of social cohesion, particularly in the border regions of northern Benin where tensions are heightened by the forced displacement of populations fleeing Sahel violence.

Specific actions will be launched to facilitate the integration of displaced persons into host villages, prevent land conflicts, and strengthen local social fabric.

This funding supports the vision of the Beninese government, which for several years has been working to modernize and secure its agriculture, while responding to climate challenges. Through innovative risk management tools, the project also paves the way for greater bank involvement in rural areas, by making small-scale farmers more “credible” to financial institutions.

With this new support from the ADB, Benin is thus confirming its position as one of the most active countries in the sub-region in terms of climate adaptation and agricultural transformation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Patrice Talon addressing the Beninese youth: what to remember

Benin

Cooperation: Towards the signing of a military agreement between Benin and Russia?

Ivory Coast

The Central Bank of Ghana lowers its benchmark rate by three percentage points

Benin

Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

Benin

Tontine: death of the promoter, two collaborators face justice for damages of 7 million FCFA

Benin

Posting private files: five years in prison requested against a young man at the CRIET

Benin

Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

Benin

Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

Benin

Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Benin

Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

VIEW ALL FEEDS