CAF Awards 2025: Salah, Hakimi, Osimhen, the 10 finalists for the African Ballon d’Or revealed

CAF unveiled on Wednesday the candidates in the running for the 2025 African Ballon d’Or, honoring the best African player of the year. Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen and Achraf Hakimi are part of the group.

The race for the African Player of the Year title is underway. On Wednesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) published the list of 10 finalists vying to succeed Ademola Lookman, crowned in 2024. As often, the lineup promises to be highly contested, with a heavyweight clash between established stars and this season’s breakthrough players.

Among the obvious favorites, Mohamed Salah looks like a serious contender. The Pharaohs’ captain, author of a brilliant season with Liverpool and fourth in the last Ballon d’Or, hopes to pick up another continental honor. He will, however, have to face competition from Achraf Hakimi, a mainstay of PSG’s defense and a key figure in their record season, who also stood out with the Moroccan national team.

Victor Osimhen, Serhou Guirassy, who scored 38 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, Iliman Ndiaye, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC) and Oussama Lamlioui (RS Berkane) complete this top 10.

Several big names are, however, missing from the list. This includes Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo, Egyptian Omar Marmoush and the defending champion Ademola Lookman, who will not contest the trophy this year. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December. Who will have their name added to the roll of honour? Answer in a few weeks.

The 10 finalists for the African Player of the Year