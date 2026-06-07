BEPC 2026 in Benin: Romuald Wadagni urges candidates to believe in their abilities.

On the eve of the start of the written exams for the Certificate of Education for the first cycle, President Romuald Wadagni sent a message of encouragement to the candidates of the June 2026 session. The head of state invites them to approach this crucial stage of their academic journey with confidence, calmness, and determination.

Candidates for the Certificate of Education for the first cycle will begin their written exams on Monday, June 8, 2026, across the entire national territory. Just a few hours before this important event, President Romuald Wadagni felt it important to send them a message of support and motivation in a post made on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“The time has come to turn your efforts into success. Approach each exam with confidence, calmness, and determination. Believe in your work, believe in your abilities,” said the head of state, addressing the candidates who will be taking the exams over three days.

Through this statement, Romuald Wadagni wanted to remind learners that the exam is the culmination of a year of preparation, effort, and sacrifice. For the President of the Republic, the key now is to approach the exams without fear, with the conviction that the work done can lead to success.

The Certificate of Education marks an important step in the academic journey of third-year students. It paves the way for the second cycle of secondary education and represents, for many candidates, a moment of intense pressure, shared between family expectations, personal ambitions, and academic requirements.

In his message, Romuald Wadagni emphasized the need to maintain confidence. He invited the candidates to believe not only in their preparation but also in their personal abilities. This is a way to encourage them to overcome the stress related to the exam and to stay focused on the various tests.

For the June 2026 session, 130,253 candidates are expected in 224 exam centers spread across the national territory. This number includes 64,317 girls, accounting for 49.38% of the candidates, and 65,936 boys, making up 50.62%.

The written exams of the regular session will take place from Monday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 10, 2026. They will cover subjects such as written communication and reading, history-geography, mathematics, life and earth sciences, English, and physics, chemistry, and technology, according to the usual organization of this exam.

Beyond the students, President Romuald Wadagni also extended his encouragements to teachers and parents. He praised the commitment of the former in the daily training of learners, as well as the efforts made by families to support the candidates throughout the school year.

“I also extend my encouragements to the teachers for their daily commitment, and to the parents for their support and sacrifices,” he emphasized.

Teachers and parents also recognized

The presidential message comes in a context where national exams mobilize the entire educational community every year. Before the candidates enter the exam rooms, institutions, supervisors, monitors, and the relevant services are called upon to ensure the smooth running of the exams in the various centers across the country.

For the candidates, this session represents an academic test, but also a test of discipline, concentration, and perseverance. In this sense, Romuald Wadagni concluded his message by inviting them to cultivate ambition and a taste for effort.

“The future belongs to those who dare to believe in their dreams and work to achieve them,” said the head of state, while expressing his wishes for success to all candidates of the 2026 Certificate of Education.