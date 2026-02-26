Benin’s 2026 presidential election: schedule for the first round of the electoral campaign

The campaign for the first round of the 2026 presidential election will take place from March 27 to April 10, 2026, according to the calendar set by the electoral authorities.

Voters will be called to the polls on Sunday, April 12, 2026, across the entire national territory. The publication of the provisional results of the first round is, for its part, scheduled for April 14, 2026.

This timetable marks a decisive milestone in the electoral process and officially opens the period of mobilization of candidates and their campaign teams ahead of this major ballot.

It should be noted that two candidacies are retained by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA). The confrontation will therefore take place between Minister of State Romuald Wadagni and the former mayor of Bopa, Paul Hounkpè. The opposition candidate, Renaud Agbodjo, has been ruled out for lack of endorsements.