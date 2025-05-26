Benin’s 2025 Baccalaureate: Practical exams begin Monday, May 26

- Publicité-

Candidates for the 2025 Baccalaureate session in Benin now have the official schedule for their initial assessments. In a press release, the Directorate of the Baccalaureate Office (DOB) announced that the practical exams will begin on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Students in technical and vocational streams will be the first to sit for their tests. This concerns students in series E, F1, F2, F3, as well as the Water and Sanitation stream. On Wednesday, May 28, candidates from series F4 and G1 will take their turn. These practical assessments will span two weeks, based on a staggered calendar by successive waves.

The final phase of the 2025 Baccalaureate — the written exams — is scheduled to start on Monday, June 16, 2025, across all examination centers nationwide. According to the DOB, this structured timeline allows schools and candidates to complete their revisions and preparations with clarity.

Meanwhile, independent candidates have already begun collecting their exam summons from designated centers. For students enrolled in schools, convocations are being distributed directly by school administrators.

This logistical phase marks a crucial step in organizing the exam, ensuring a smooth and orderly participation process for all candidates in the 2025 session.