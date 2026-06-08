Justice: a lieutenant colonel of the Beninese army imprisoned by the CRIET for advocating a coup d’état.

A senior officer of the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB) is facing the severity of special justice. On Thursday, June 4, 2026, following his presentation before the special prosecutor’s office at the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET), Lieutenant Colonel A. was placed under a detention order.

The high-ranking officer, still active within the army, is officially charged with endorsing acts against state security. The alleged facts stem from a discussion group on the messaging application WhatsApp.

According to information reported by Libre Express, the lieutenant colonel allegedly reacted to a post discussing the thwarted coup attempt against former president Patrice Talon, which occurred on December 7, 2025.

The comment written by the military officer was deemed entirely inappropriate by intelligence and security services. During his hearing, the special prosecutor’s office of the CRIET interpreted his reaction as an incitement or a blatant endorsement of threats to constitutional order and the stability of republican institutions.

In provisional detention pending his trial

Given the seriousness of the charges against this army officer, the judge of freedoms and detention ordered his immediate incarceration. Lieutenant Colonel A. was thus taken to prison where he will remain in provisional detention awaiting the commencement of his trial.