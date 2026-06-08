World Cup 2026: Mbappé challenges Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Invited to name the players likely to shine offensively during the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé took part in the prediction game. The captain of the Blues notably chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before naming himself as the future top scorer among the favorites.

With just a few days before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé engaged in a prediction exercise that sparked reactions. During a conversation with content creator Finn Agostinelli, known by the pseudonym “fiagoball,” the Real Madrid forward was invited to select, among several global football stars, those who would score the most goals during the tournament.

Initially, the captain of the French team placed Lamine Yamal ahead of several big names in international football, including Florian Wirtz, Memphis Depay, Mohamed Salah, and Erling Haaland. Mbappé then suggested that his Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Junior, would finish the competition with a better goal tally than the young Spanish prodigy as well as Harry Kane.

When it came to choosing between the main favorites, the French international opted for Lionel Messi over Vinicius. Then, in the duel between the two legends of world football, he favored Cristiano Ronaldo, believing that the Portuguese would score more goals than the Argentine.

But the 2018 World Cup champion didn’t stop there. To conclude this exercise, Mbappé ultimately named himself as the player capable of scoring more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo during the competition. A confident statement from the French forward, who is preparing to compete in another World Cup with the ambition of leading the Blues to a second world title after the one won in Russia in 2018.



