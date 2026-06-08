BEPC in Benin: Romuald Wadagni urges candidates to have confidence and serenity.

Just hours before the official launch of the written exams for the Brevet d’Études du Premier Cycle (BEPC), June 2026 session, the Beninese head of state took the opportunity to deliver a strong message to the educational community.

In a post shared this Sunday, June 7, 2026, on his official Facebook page, President Romuald Wadagni warmly encouraged the tens of thousands of learners preparing to take this crucial academic step.

The President of the Republic invited all candidates to approach the exams with confidence and serenity, urging them to banish fear and to believe firmly in their own intellectual abilities.

A strong tribute to teachers and parents

Aware that the success of students relies on a synergy of efforts, the head of the executive did not fail to salute the community that supports these future graduates. He extended his encouraging wishes to teachers, emphatically praising their daily commitment and remarkable dedication throughout the school year. He also paid a heartfelt tribute to parents for their constant support, reassuring presence, and the many sacrifices made for the education of their children.

While expressing his earnest wishes for success to all candidates across various exam centers in the country, Romuald Wadagni concluded his message with an inspirational note directed at the Beninese youth, inviting them to cultivate two cardinal values: ambition and perseverance.

“The future belongs to those who dare to believe in their dreams and work to achieve them,” he affirmed strongly.

As a reminder, this session of the BEPC 2026 involves over 130,000 candidates nationwide, all committed to earning this precious diploma that will open the doors to the second cycle of secondary education.