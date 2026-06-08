Burkina Faso: beauty pageants suspended until further notice

The Burkinabe government has decided to suspend the organization of all beauty contests across the national territory. This measure, announced by the Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts, and Tourism, comes pending the adoption of new regulations intended to better regulate these events.

Burkina Faso is tightening its regulations in the beauty contest sector. In a statement dated June 8, 2026, the Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts, and Tourism announced the suspension of all beauty contests nationwide.

According to the authorities, this decision is part of a process to develop new rules aimed at more strictly and harmoniously regulating these events.

The ministry states that a “process of developing new regulatory texts is underway” to “more rigorously and harmoniously frame the organization of these events across the national territory.”

This reform is part of the policy to promote national cultural values supported by the Transition authorities. The government explains that this initiative aims to strengthen the preservation of Burkinabe cultural heritage while ensuring respect for moral and social principles.

The statement emphasizes that this approach aims to guarantee “the respect for Burkinabe cultural identity, moral and social values, as well as ethical principles and human dignity that underpin our society.”

Pending the entry into force of the new regulations, no activities related to beauty contests will be allowed to be organized on the national territory. The authorities indeed specify that “the organization of any beauty contest is suspended across the entire national territory” and that “no authorization related to this will be granted during this transitional period.”

The ministry assures that it will ensure strict enforcement of this measure, presented as a means to clean up and further structure the sector. According to the authorities, this temporary suspension should allow for the establishment of a regulatory framework that is better suited to the cultural ambitions of the country.