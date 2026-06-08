Benin: Corneille Balogoun definitively excluded from the framework for dialogue among religious denominations.

The Framework for Consultation of Religious Confessions (CCCR) of Benin held a double general assembly of vital importance for its future on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Cotonou.

This high-level meeting brought together religious leaders, representatives of associations, and members of the framework around three major objectives: evaluating the actions taken over the past four years, adapting the fundamental texts to the new Beninese legislation on associations and foundations, and welcoming new religious organizations.

During the regular session, the Secretary General and spokesperson of the CCCR, Michel Alokpo, presented to the audience the activity report covering the 2022-2026 term. This document provides a comprehensive overview of the initiatives carried out by the framework, highlighting its regular interactions with state institutions and its active participation in various workshops on national issues.

The participants unanimously validated and adopted this activity report as well as the financial statement for the past four years. A highlight of the term’s assessment lies in the CCCR’s active and preventive involvement throughout the electoral process of the 2026 general elections.

In order to ensure peaceful voting, the framework’s leaders conducted field consultations with key institutional and security stakeholders.

“We met with the Republican Police, the Beninese Armed Forces, the National Assembly, the Supreme Court, and the prefects of all departments to convey a message of peace,” recalled Michel Alokpo, illustrating the role of social mediator assumed by the organization.

The Definitive Exclusion of Corneille Couchoro Balogoun

The ordinary general assembly also witnessed firm disciplinary decisions aimed at maintaining the internal cohesion of the institution. Members of the CCCR unanimously voted on several strong resolutions, including the one sanctioning the definitive exclusion of the first vice-president of the framework, Corneille Couchoro Balogoun.

This extreme sanction also extends to his organization, the National Community of Vodoun Worship of Benin (CNCB). According to the terms of the adopted resolution, this decision comes after a three-month provisional suspension period. Corneille Couchoro Balogoun is formally accused of repeatedly committing acts that are deemed contrary to the statutory texts and harmful to the higher interests as well as the unity of the Framework for Consultation.