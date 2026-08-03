Benin: the internal regulations of the Senate examined this Monday by the court

A few days after the installation of its members, the Senate will soon have its internal regulations. The document will be reviewed this Monday, August 3, 2026, by the Constitutional Court.

The seven sages are meeting in session today to carry out the constitutionality check of the internal regulations adopted by the senators, a necessary step before any implementation of the text.

This review is conducted in accordance with Article 117 of the amended Constitution, which requires the prior examination of the internal regulations of the republic’s institutions.

Adopted on Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the first plenary session of the upper chamber in Porto-Novo, this document serves as the essential foundation for the functioning of the Senate.

The decision of the high court will determine the next steps on the agenda of this second chamber. A favorable opinion will allow for the immediate election of the Senate’s bureau. On the other hand, if the Court raises reservations, the senators will need to reconvene to adapt the text before resubmitting it for validation.

The next plenary session of the senators is already scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.