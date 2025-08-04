Benin: the reasons for the breakup between the young singer Djecomon and Legend Beatz

- Advertisement -

The production house Legend Beatz Empire announced on Monday, August 4, 2025, the end of its collaboration with the artist Djecomon.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Legend Beatz Empire label mentions repeated transgressions by the artist, which are inconsistent with its values.

“From the beginning of this collaboration, our goal has always been to support the artist […] while preserving our values and our commitment to music and culture,” the label initially recalls, before drawing a harsh assessment of the past few months.

Reasons for the breakup

Indeed, according to the statement, Legend Beatz Empire accuses Djecomon of having “violated all the rules governing his production house.” In particular, it denounces “the night outings; performances without staff’s notice; not to mention all the other craziness he has committed outside his artistic career.”

The statement clarifies that these behaviors are “against the ethics of the production house” and despite “the staff’s multiple efforts to bring him back in line, he becomes uncontrollable.”

Clear and assumed breakup

Faced with this untenable situation, the label distances itself. “Given the severity and extent of his craziness; Legend Beatz Empire disclaims all responsibility regarding his private life and artistic career.”

“This statement is mainly to put an end to all the controversies that associate the artist’s image with our house. We are not associated, close or far, with all his latest outings.”

“Djecomon is no longer officially with me or in my label,” the production house wrote in the caption of the post accompanying the statement.

“[The label] warmly thanks all its fans for their unwavering support, understanding, and loyalty and remains more committed than ever in its work and in promoting Beninese culture through its projects”.