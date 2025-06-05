Benin: the singer Tyaf Papa Yazir makes his big comeback with “Hors Catégorie”

- Advertisement -

The Beninese artist Tyaf Papa Yazir released his new track “Hors Catégorie” in early May 2025 to win back the Beninese public and reclaim his artistic territory after a break due to health issues.

The Beninese rapper and singer Tyaf Papa Yazir, a key figure in the local urban music scene, is back in the spotlight with a new track titled “Hors Catégorie”. After a period of absence due to health problems, the artist makes a highly anticipated return, fully revitalized, more incisive and spiritual than ever.

The track, unveiled in May 2025, is a musical manifesto, combining fiery punchlines, introspection, and an acknowledged faith. In this song, Tyaf addresses his “djabis” and his critics, asserting his resilience in the face of adversity. “If you love me, avoid me, but if you don’t love me, avoid me,” he declares, with a tone both provocative and spiritual.

This comeback is not just a simple musical return. It marks the rebirth of an artist, ready to reclaim his place in the Beninese game. With sharper lyrics, a more grounded voice, and enriched experiences, Tyaf embraces his heritage, his pains, and his battles. He speaks openly about betrayal, jealousy in the industry, hypocrisy among artists, but above all, faith in God as the driving force of his resilience. “God is the artist, I am just a work.” he sang.

Tyaf, between introspection and provocation

With “Hors Catégorie”, he shakes up the codes, questions the local music scene, and positions himself once more as a heavyweight in Beninese rap. This single also marks a new artistic era for Tyaf, who seems more determined than ever to assert his voice, his style, and his vision of a more authentic and unembellished Beninese music.

In a musical landscape often criticized for its uniformity, Tyaf Papa Yazir arrives as a shockwave. And his message is clear: despite hard knocks, he remains standing, rooted, and unclassifiable. And thus, Tyaf, hors catégorie.