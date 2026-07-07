Diplomacy: update on Romuald Wadagni’s visit to Nouakchott

The President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, visited Nouakchott, in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the invitation of his counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

During their meeting, the two heads of state reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their strong desire to give it a new impetus. The discussions focused on several key sectors and strategic issues, including economic cooperation, connectivity, security, and regional integration.

To build a stronger partnership for the direct benefit of their respective peoples, the two parties agreed to maintain and pursue this high-level dialogue. This approach also aims to conduct coordinated action in favor of peace, stability, and development across the African continent.

At the end of this official mission, the Beninese president formally expressed his deep gratitude to his counterpart and the Mauritanian people for the warm welcome and brotherhood shown during his stay.

This stop in Nouakchott is part of a broader diplomatic effort led by the Beninese head of state. As a reminder, Romuald Wadagni has already visited several countries in the sub-region, namely Nigeria, Niger, Mali, Togo, and Guinea-Bissau. Through these successive trips, the president has made it his priority to revive sub-regional dialogue and significantly strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cotonou and other West African capitals.