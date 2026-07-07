“Spain has left Ronaldo in the street,” the Spanish press mocks CR7.

Portugal’s elimination in the round of 16 against Spain did not spare Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the Portuguese captain exits the World Cup as his team’s top scorer, the Spanish press believes that his influence on the game has significantly diminished.

In the aftermath of Spain’s victory against Portugal in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Iberian media extensively commented on Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance, which was deemed insufficient in what could be his last World Cup appearance. In Catalonia, the newspaper Sport did not hold back, claiming that “Spain sent Ronaldo packing.” In another article, the outlet even referred to a “foreseen failure,” stating that the Portuguese forward did not impact the outcome of the match.

Despite a tally of three goals in the tournament, making him the top scorer for Portugal in this edition, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to turn the tide in the Iberian clash. Aside from one attempt in the first half, the Seleção captain remained subdued, well-marked by the Spanish defense. For some Spanish media, time has finally caught up with the former Real Madrid player. At 41, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner lacks the explosiveness and ability to take on opponents that defined his reputation for nearly two decades.

These analyses, however, do not detract from the immense legacy left by Cristiano Ronaldo. Considered one of the greatest players in history, the Portuguese may be closing the chapter on the World Cup with an exceptional journey, despite a premature exit and a final performance that is already sparking numerous debates.