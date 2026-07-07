World Cup 2026: Belgium lead United States at halftime (2-1)

Belgium lead the United States 2-1 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at Lumen Field, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice.

Belgium took the lead at halftime on Tuesday against the United States in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup at Lumen Field. After an early opener, the Red Devils lead 2-1 thanks to two goals from Charles De Ketelaere. Malik Tillman pulled one back for the Americans.

The match came to life as early as the 9th minute, with De Ketelaere converting a penalty from a Nicolas Raskin assist. Belgium imposed their tempo with a 4-2-3-1 setup under Rudi Garcia. A tactical change came in the 21st minute, with Amadou Onana coming on in place of Hans Vanaken.

The United States, lined up in a 4-3-3 and coached by Mauricio Pochettino, responded about ten minutes before the break when Malik Tillman equalized (31st). But Belgium’s reply was immediate, as De Ketelaere scored his second goal in the 33rd minute, set up by Leandro Trossard. On the disciplinary front, Weston McKennie was shown a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Statistically, Belgium have a slight edge in possession with 53% to 47% for the Americans and have totaled 7 shots (including 3 on target), while the United States have not registered a shot on target despite scoring. American goalkeeper Matthew Freese had to make two saves to keep his team in the match.

Belgium strengthen their tactical grip

Rudi Garcia opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with a double pivot made up of Amadou Onana and Nicolas Raskin. The mobility of midfielders Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard has allowed Charles De Ketelaere to prove decisive, already scoring twice. The back four, with players such as Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper, held the line despite American pressure.

American response in search of balance

The United States, for their part, are relying on a balanced 4-3-3 with a midfield built around Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Malik Tillman has been their key attacking player, scoring his team’s only goal. Despite a deficit in shots on target, the Americans have not given up, looking to unsettle the Belgian defense. The yellow card received by McKennie reflects the commitment of the players in this tight contest.

United States Half-time 1-2 Lumen Field Belgium Belgium Fil du match 9' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe N. Raskin) 21' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace H. Vanaken) 31' ⚽ But - M. Tillman 33' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe L. Trossard) 35' Carton jaune - W. McKennie Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : United States 0 / Belgium 3

: United States 0 / Belgium 3 Tirs : United States 0 / Belgium 7

: United States 0 / Belgium 7 Possession : United States 47% / Belgium 53%

: United States 47% / Belgium 53% Corners : United States 0 / Belgium 1

: United States 0 / Belgium 1 Fautes : United States 3 / Belgium 1

: United States 3 / Belgium 1 Passes : United States 97 / Belgium 108

: United States 97 / Belgium 108 Precision des passes : United States 82% / Belgium 83%

: United States 82% / Belgium 83% xG : United States 0.00 / Belgium 1.35