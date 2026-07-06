World Cup 2026: United States line up in a 4-3-3 with Pulišić against Belgium’s 4-2-3-1

The United States and Belgium meet in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 at Lumen Field, with Mauricio Pochettino’s 4-3-3 facing Rudi Garcia’s 4-2-3-1.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match États-Unis VS Belgique, le 07/07/2026 01:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match États-Unis VS Belgique, le 07/07/2026 01:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between the United States and Belgium will take place on July 7, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. This clash will bring together two experienced sides, managed respectively by Mauricio Pochettino and Rudi Garcia, in a decisive strategic matchup for progression to the next round.

The United States opt for a classic 4-3-3 setup with Christian Pulišić, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest in attack. The choice reflects Pochettino’s desire to base the attacking game on the creativity and pace of his forwards, with a compact midfield of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman to handle transitions and ball recovery.

Belgium respond with a 4-2-3-1 formation, balanced between defensive solidity and attacking creation. The central midfield duo of Amadou Onana and Nicolas Raskin will have to contain the American midfield, while Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans or Dodi Lukebakio will supply Charles De Ketelaere, alone up front.

In terms of personnel, the notable absences are Folarin Balogun, suspended, and Mark McKenzie for the United States, while Belgium will have to do without Zeno Debast, who has a leg injury. Those absences require adjustments in the respective defenses, while still preserving the announced tactical structure.

Analysis of the United States XI

The United States, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, present a 4-3-3 lineup with Matthew Freese in goal. The defense consists of Alexander Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, a quartet combining experience and mobility. In midfield, the dynamic trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman provides a balance between ball winning and build-up play.

In attack, Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulišić, supported by Folarin Balogun, encourage a quick and varied style of play. Balogun’s absence through suspension could call this setup into question, even though the official list names him as a starter. The American bench, with players such as Giovanni Reyna and Timothy Weah, offers attacking alternatives.

Analysis of the Belgium XI

Belgium will play under Rudi Garcia in a 4-2-3-1, with Thibaut Courtois in goal as a guarantee of top-level security. The defense brings together Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper, a group combining solidity and attacking support.

The central midfield entrusted to Nicolas Raskin and Amadou Onana is responsible for ball recovery and distribution. The attacking trio behind Charles De Ketelaere, positioned as the lone striker, includes Dodi Lukebakio, Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard, players capable of varying attacks and exploiting space.

The presence of key figures such as Courtois, Tielemans and De Ketelaere underlines the experience Garcia is relying on to reach the quarter-finals, despite the absence of defender Zeno Debast, which weakens the defensive sector.

Starting lineups

United States
System4-3-3Head coachMauricio Pochettino
Starters11
  1. 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper
  2. 16 Alexander Freeman Defender
  3. 3 Chris Richards Defender
  4. 13 Tim Ream Defender
  5. 5 Antonee Robinson Defender
  6. 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder
  7. 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder
  8. 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder
  9. 2 Sergiño Dest Forward
  10. 20 Folarin Balogun Forward
  11. 10 Christian Pulišić Forward
Substitutes14
  • 1 Matt Turner
  • 25 Chris Brady
  • 12 Miles Robinson
  • 22 Mark McKenzie
  • 6 Auston Trusty
  • 23 Joe Scally
  • 26 Alex Zendejas
  • 7 Giovanni Reyna
  • 18 Maximilian Arfsten
  • 21 Timothy Weah
  • 11 Brenden Aaronson
  • 14 Sebastian Berhalter
  • 19 Haji Wright
  • 9 Ricardo Pepi
Belgium
System4-2-3-1Head coachRudi Garcia
Starters11
  1. 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
  2. 21 Timothy Castagne Defender
  3. 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender
  4. 4 Brandon Mechele Defender
  5. 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender
  6. 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder
  7. 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder
  8. 14 Dodi Lukebakio Midfielder
  9. 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder
  10. 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder
  11. 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward
Substitutes15
  • 13 Mike Penders
  • 12 Senne Lammens
  • 18 Joaquin Seys
  • 3 Arthur Theate
  • 16 Koni De Winter
  • 2 Zeno Debast
  • 15 Thomas Meunier
  • 19 Diego Moreira
  • 11 Jérémy Doku
  • 22 Alexis Saelemaekers
  • 6 Axel Witsel
  • 7 Kevin De Bruyne
  • 20 Hans Vanaken
  • 26 Matías Fernández-Pardo
  • 9 Romelu Lukaku
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
07/07/2026 01:00 Round of 16
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Round of 16 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 16
Canada
Finished NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Postponed Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Finished Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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