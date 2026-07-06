World Cup 2026: United States line up in a 4-3-3 with Pulišić against Belgium’s 4-2-3-1

The United States and Belgium meet in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 at Lumen Field, with Mauricio Pochettino’s 4-3-3 facing Rudi Garcia’s 4-2-3-1.

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between the United States and Belgium will take place on July 7, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. This clash will bring together two experienced sides, managed respectively by Mauricio Pochettino and Rudi Garcia, in a decisive strategic matchup for progression to the next round.

The United States opt for a classic 4-3-3 setup with Christian Pulišić, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest in attack. The choice reflects Pochettino’s desire to base the attacking game on the creativity and pace of his forwards, with a compact midfield of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman to handle transitions and ball recovery.

Belgium respond with a 4-2-3-1 formation, balanced between defensive solidity and attacking creation. The central midfield duo of Amadou Onana and Nicolas Raskin will have to contain the American midfield, while Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans or Dodi Lukebakio will supply Charles De Ketelaere, alone up front.

In terms of personnel, the notable absences are Folarin Balogun, suspended, and Mark McKenzie for the United States, while Belgium will have to do without Zeno Debast, who has a leg injury. Those absences require adjustments in the respective defenses, while still preserving the announced tactical structure.

Analysis of the United States XI

The United States, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, present a 4-3-3 lineup with Matthew Freese in goal. The defense consists of Alexander Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, a quartet combining experience and mobility. In midfield, the dynamic trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman provides a balance between ball winning and build-up play.

In attack, Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulišić, supported by Folarin Balogun, encourage a quick and varied style of play. Balogun’s absence through suspension could call this setup into question, even though the official list names him as a starter. The American bench, with players such as Giovanni Reyna and Timothy Weah, offers attacking alternatives.

Analysis of the Belgium XI

Belgium will play under Rudi Garcia in a 4-2-3-1, with Thibaut Courtois in goal as a guarantee of top-level security. The defense brings together Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper, a group combining solidity and attacking support.

The central midfield entrusted to Nicolas Raskin and Amadou Onana is responsible for ball recovery and distribution. The attacking trio behind Charles De Ketelaere, positioned as the lone striker, includes Dodi Lukebakio, Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard, players capable of varying attacks and exploiting space.

The presence of key figures such as Courtois, Tielemans and De Ketelaere underlines the experience Garcia is relying on to reach the quarter-finals, despite the absence of defender Zeno Debast, which weakens the defensive sector.

Starting lineups

United States System 4-3-3 Head coach Mauricio Pochettino Starters 11 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper 16 Alexander Freeman Defender 3 Chris Richards Defender 13 Tim Ream Defender 5 Antonee Robinson Defender 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder 2 Sergiño Dest Forward 20 Folarin Balogun Forward 10 Christian Pulišić Forward Substitutes 14 1 Matt Turner

25 Chris Brady

12 Miles Robinson

22 Mark McKenzie

6 Auston Trusty

23 Joe Scally

26 Alex Zendejas

7 Giovanni Reyna

18 Maximilian Arfsten

21 Timothy Weah

11 Brenden Aaronson

14 Sebastian Berhalter

19 Haji Wright

9 Ricardo Pepi Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Head coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 14 Dodi Lukebakio Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 15 13 Mike Penders

12 Senne Lammens

18 Joaquin Seys

3 Arthur Theate

16 Koni De Winter

2 Zeno Debast

15 Thomas Meunier

19 Diego Moreira

11 Jérémy Doku

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

7 Kevin De Bruyne

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo

9 Romelu Lukaku

United States Upcoming 01:00 Lumen Field Belgium Belgium Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.