World Cup 2026: Belgium rout the United States 4-1 in the round of 16

Belgium beat the United States 4-1 at Lumen Field in Seattle to reach the next stage of the 2026 World Cup, led by two goals and an assist from Charles De Ketelaere.

Belgium won their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 7, 2026. It was a triumph secured in regulation time that puts the Red Devils in a strong position for the rest of the competition.

A solid defense and clear attacking efficiency allowed the Belgians, under Rudi Garcia, to impose their game despite having less possession (44%). For their part, Mauricio Pochettino’s Americans, who scored through Malik Tillman, could not contain Belgium’s attacks and will already have to turn their attention to their next challenge.

Charles De Ketelaere was Belgium’s key figure in the match, scoring two goals and providing an assist. His first goal came as early as the 9th minute after a pass from Nicolas Raskin. He then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, this time set up by Leandro Trossard, showing his full ability to unsettle the opposing defense. These attacking contributions set the tempo of the match.

The United States tried to respond through Malik Tillman, who reduced the deficit in the 31st minute, but Belgium’s reply was immediate. Hans Vanaken, who came on as early as the 21st minute to replace Witsel, scored an important goal of his own in the 57th minute, strengthening his team’s lead.

Romelu Lukaku sealed the Belgian victory late in the match, taking advantage of a pass from Hans Vanaken in the 90+3rd minute to confirm the visitors’ dominance. The game was marked by several strategic substitutions, including Amadou Onana replacing Vanaken early, Sergiño Dest coming on for Giovanni Reyna for the Americans, as well as the introductions of Dodi Lukebakio and Charles De Ketelaere, who were themselves replaced late in the match.

Belgium confirm their status with a complete squad and a well-drilled collective

Set up in a 4-2-3-1, Belgium produced a fluid game built around key players such as De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin. Their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remained solid, contributing to a clean sheet. The team managed to exploit spaces despite having less possession, making the most of 13 shots, including 6 on target, with 82% passing accuracy.

Rudi Garcia made tactical decisions with several changes, notably the early replacement of Hans Vanaken by Amadou Onana, who maintained the level in midfield. These adjustments allowed the Red Devils to stretch the American block and confirm their control of the match.

The United States struggle despite some attacking initiatives

Despite having more possession (56%) and applying significant pressing, the Americans were unable to turn their territorial dominance into clear chances, with only 4 shots attempted, just one of them on target. Malik Tillman was one of the few to stand out, with a goal and a few promising moves. Christian Pulišić, Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie brought energy to the attacking flank but lacked cutting edge against a well-organized Belgian defense.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted for a 4-3-3 with Matthew Freese in goal, as well as Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Alexander Freeman in defense. Several substitutions were made in the second half in an attempt to change the tempo and energize the American front line. However, those adjustments proved insufficient.

United States Finished 1-4 Lumen Field Belgium Belgium Fil du match 9' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe N. Raskin) 21' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace H. Vanaken) 31' ⚽ But - M. Tillman 33' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe L. Trossard) 35' Carton jaune - W. McKennie 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace G. Reyna) 57' ⚽ But - H. Vanaken (passe C. De Ketelaere) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Pulisic (remplace S. Berhalter) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Lukebakio (remplace J. Doku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 69' Carton jaune - M. Tillman 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Adams (remplace R. Pepi) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace A. Witsel) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Balogun (remplace H. Wright) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robinson (remplace M. Arfsten) 90+3' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe H. Vanaken) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : United States 1 / Belgium 6

: United States 1 / Belgium 6 Tirs : United States 4 / Belgium 13

: United States 4 / Belgium 13 Possession : United States 56% / Belgium 44%

: United States 56% / Belgium 44% Corners : United States 2 / Belgium 5

: United States 2 / Belgium 5 Fautes : United States 6 / Belgium 6

: United States 6 / Belgium 6 Cartons jaunes : United States 2 / Belgium 0

: United States 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : United States 402 / Belgium 317

: United States 402 / Belgium 317 Precision des passes : United States 87% / Belgium 82%

: United States 87% / Belgium 82% xG : United States 0.44 / Belgium 2.04 Joueurs clés Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 8.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Belgium) : note 8.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.7, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(United States) : note 7.7, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Nicolas Raskin (Belgium) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)