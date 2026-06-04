Benin: the new prefects were installed on June 5 and 8 in eight departments.

The transfer of duties between outgoing and incoming prefects will take place on June 5 and 8 in eight departments of Benin, following instructions from the Minister of Decentralization, Janvier Yahouédéou. These ceremonies follow the appointments made by the Council of Ministers and mark the official installation of the new holders in the relevant prefectures.

The Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance, Janvier Yahouédéou, sent a radio message on Thursday, June 4, to the relevant authorities and services to set the framework for the transfer ceremonies between outgoing and incoming prefects, following the appointments made by the Council of Ministers on June 3. The transfers will take place in two waves: on Friday, June 5, in the prefectures of Atlantique, Couffo, Littoral, Zou, and Plateau; and on Monday, June 8, in those of Borgou, Atacora, and Donga. The minister invites all relevant authorities and services to “take all necessary measures for the organization” of these ceremonies.

The eight targeted prefectures are those that will change holders. The four departments where the prefects remain unchanged – Alibori, Collines, Mono, and Ouémé – will not have any formal transfer and will ensure immediate administrative continuity.

The transfer in Donga will present a logistical particularity. The new prefect of this department, Déré Lydie M. Chabi Nah, was previously at the head of the Atacora prefecture. She will have to conduct an outgoing transfer on the same June 8 in Atacora – handing over documents to Jacques Rolland Amadou – and an incoming transfer in Donga. The two prefectures are located in the northwest of Benin, about two hours’ drive apart.