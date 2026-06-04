Benin: the government establishes bonuses for cotton, soybean, rice, and cashew producers

Starting from the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign, cotton, soy, rice, and cashew producers will benefit from specific subsidies in the form of production bonuses. This measure, adopted in the Council of Ministers, aims to improve farmers’ incomes, support local processing, and strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sectors in Benin.

The Beninese government is implementing new support measures for agricultural producers. Meeting in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the executive decided to establish specific subsidies for the players in the cotton, soy, rice, and cashew sectors starting from the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign.

According to the statement from the Council of Ministers, this decision is part of the desire to “better reward productive efforts, sustainably strengthen farmers’ incomes, secure the supply of local processing units, and consolidate Benin’s position as a leading agricultural and agro-industrial power in West Africa.”

An exceptional bonus for cotton

In the cotton sector, producers will receive an exceptional bonus of 10 CFA francs per kilogram produced when national production exceeds the threshold of 700,000 tons during an agricultural campaign. This bonus will be added to the approved price set for the relevant campaign.

The goal is to further encourage producers to maintain the performance recorded in recent years in a sector that remains one of the main drivers of Benin’s exports.

Soy, rice, and cashew also involved

For the cashew, soy, and rice sectors, the government has chosen a different mechanism. Producers will benefit from an exceptional bonus of 10 CFA francs per kilogram delivered to processing units established in Benin, once the needs of these industries are met.

For the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign, the processing capacities determined by the government are set at 200,000 tons for cashew, 450,000 tons for soy, and 350,000 tons for rice. Beyond the announced bonuses, the Council of Ministers stated that it has instructed the relevant ministers to engage in “a strategic reflection on the restructuring of these three sectors in order to make them more competitive.”

This reflection should help identify the necessary reforms to improve the organization, productivity, and profitability of the rice, soy, and cashew sectors, in a context where the government is increasingly focusing on local processing of agricultural products to accelerate the industrialization of the country.