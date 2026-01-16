Benin

Benin: the Court promises final results of the legislative elections, 72 hours after the major trends

The Constitutional Court of Benin has stated that the final results of the legislative and municipal elections on January 11, 2026 will be proclaimed within 72 hours following the publication of trends by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA).

Edouard Djogbénou
THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS IN BENIN
Dorothé Sossa speaking at a political event during the 2026 General Elections in Benin.
According to the high court, this timeline aligns with the electoral norms in force and aims to ensure fast and rigorous processing of vote data before their official transcription.

The Constitutional Court, the body empowered to validate the final results, reminded that the proclamation of the official figures is a decisive step for the swearing-in of the new deputies and for institutional stability.

The CENA had already planned to make public the major trends of the election before the final publication. These preliminary indications allow political parties, observers and citizens to form an early sense of the results while awaiting the Court’s legal confirmation.

The Constitutional Court emphasized that it is ready to undertake its mission with diligence and transparency, in full respect of the legal deadlines. It also reaffirmed its commitment to address any contest within the procedures provided by the electoral law, in order to guarantee the integrity of the process and the confidence of all political actors and the population.

