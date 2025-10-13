Benin: over 12,000 tax clearance certificates issued out of 13,000 requests on the eve of the 2026 presidential election

On the eve of the opening of applications for the 2026 presidential election, the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) is hard at work. Of nearly 13,000 requests recorded, more than 12,000 tax clearances have already been issued, according to available figures. This document, essential for any candidate in the election, continues to be processed online via the dedicated platform.

The tax clearance is among the documents required for any candidacy in a national election in Benin. In a statement published on 12 September 2025, the DGI reminded potential candidates of the obligation to have one. The process, exclusively digital, is carried out on the portal https://quitus.impots.bj and requires the applicant to be fully up to date with the tax authorities.

According to the statement, property taxes, the motor vehicle tax, professional taxes, the business licence tax (patente) and income tax are among the obligations to be regularized. Employees must, for their part, attach a recent pay slip, dated within the last three months.

For the DGI, this operation aims to guarantee transparency and fairness among all candidates. “The file must prove that the applicant’s tax situation is settled to zero franc as of 31 December 2024,” the statement specifies. In other words, no arrears must remain before obtaining the clearance.

According to the authorities, this measure is part of a commitment to good governance and fiscal responsibility.