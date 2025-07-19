Benin: Meeting between Talon and business leaders to sustain development momentum

- Publicité-

In an atmosphere described as relaxed and conducive to exchange, President Patrice Talon met on Friday with leaders of major companies operating in Benin.

Held at the Marina Palace, this listening session aimed to gather their concerns and identify tangible action levers to bolster their contribution to national development.

Through his introductory remarks, the head of state applauded the economic progress of the country over the past five to seven years, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a climate favorable to growth. According to him, the current environment offers positive signals that can reassure investors, both local and foreign.

“Even if one does not get rich overnight, one can grow here in Benin,” he affirmed, expressing the government’s gratitude towards businesses – small, medium or large – that participate in this dynamic.

Patrice Talon also stressed the need to consolidate an attractive ecosystem, betting on a stable regulatory framework, effective governance, and an open economy. His wish, he expressed, is for Benin to continue showing, consistently, its ability to develop, regardless of the wealth of its natural resources.