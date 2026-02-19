Benin – Local governance: 72 mayors already designated out of 77 (list)
In accordance with the installation calendar of the municipal councils, several communes already know the team that will accompany them for the next seven years.
According to publicly released information, 72 of the 77 expected mayors have already been designated to date to lead local affairs in their respective municipalities.
This process is part of the institutional cycle provided for by the Electoral Code and decentralization texts, which confer on the municipal council the responsibility to elect its mayor and its deputies.
The designation of mayors took place in a generally peaceful climate, reflecting the coherence of the political majorities arising from the municipal elections.
At this stage, five communes remain waiting to complete their executive, either due to electoral disputes, or because negotiations are still ongoing within the councils to reach a consensus on the designation of the incumbents.
List of the 72 mayors already designated
Alibori
Ségbana: Kora Abdoul Razack (Mayor),
-1st deputy: Sorokou Bio,
-2nd deputy: Kaoula Atikou
Banikoara: Bio Ali Sabi Goré designated mayor,
-1st deputy: Bio Senon Bio N’Goye,
-2nd deputy: Alou Toko N’Douro
Kandi: Alazi Osseini Saka Zinatou
– 1st deputy: Sabi Degue Ismailou
– 2nd deputy: Sabi Bio Illiasso
Malanville: Labo Goumbi Kassim
– 1st deputy: Bio Marcos Imorou
– 2nd deputy: Moussa Imorou Amadou Alfa-Zazi
Atlantique
Toffo: Agbanze Marguerite
– 1st deputy: Sinkpota Evariste
– 2nd deputy: Gnansounou Valentin
Allada: Calixte Gnanguenon
– 1st deputy: Bernard Atchohounho
– 2nd deputy: Paul Armel Gbedji
Ouinhi: Zannou A. Bernard
– 1st deputy: Fatondé François
– 2nd deputy: Mitchowadou Rodrigue
Covè: Aihunhin Auguste
– 1st deputy: Vodounkpè Basile
– 2nd deputy: Sondjo Pascal
Za-Kpota: Ahossouboco Marc
– 1st deputy: Dandjlessa Bertrand
– 2nd deputy: Nougloï Félix
Aguegues: Agbokoumessi Ernest
– 1st deputy: Houssa Kpanougo Marcellin
– 2nd deputy: Ategbé Paul
Zangnanado: Akpoyete Damasse
– 1st deputy: Aitchedji Odilon
– 2nd deputy: Ahouandjinou Franck
Ouèssè: Ayédon Romain
– 1st deputy: Awo Marcel
– 2nd deputy: Tchenagni Kocou Louis
Bopa: Abel Djossou
– 1st deputy: Célestin Gando
– 2nd deputy: Gustave Akodjinou
Adjohoun: Félicien M. Hounkanrin
– 1st deputy: Faton Édouard
– 2nd deputy: Aholou Delphin
Houéyogbé: Sossa Casimir
– 1st deputy: Faïnou Cyrille
– 2nd deputy: Vignon Justin
Athiémé: Assou François
– 1st deputy: Agoutchon François
– 2nd deputy: Aina Guy
Natitingou: Ouindeyama Taté
– 1st deputy: N’Dah Tito Norbert
– 2nd deputy: Idakou Jean-Marc
Kérou: Wari Brisso Pierre
– 1st deputy: Togui Bio Yacoubou
– 2nd deputy: Daouda Mahamadou
Toviklin: Tchikpé Eskil
– 1st deputy: Soke Senamon Grégoire
– 2nd deputy: Sotodji Théophile
Bembéréké: Lafia Moussa
– 1st deputy: Adam Suanon
– 2nd deputy: Sanni Gamian Ousmane
Kouandé: Sabi Dan Bienvenu
– 1st deputy: Mama Mounirou
– 2nd deputy: Boyagui Gninmangui Bannan
Grand-Popo: Ayikpe Carlos
– 1st deputy: Hounkpatin Raymond
– 2nd deputy: Djossou Alexandre
Ouidah: Houétchénou Christian
– 1st deputy: Fourn Sabine
– 2nd deputy: Tchiakpè Oswald
