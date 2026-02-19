Benin – Local governance: 72 mayors already designated out of 77 (list)

In accordance with the installation calendar of the municipal councils, several communes already know the team that will accompany them for the next seven years.

According to publicly released information, 72 of the 77 expected mayors have already been designated to date to lead local affairs in their respective municipalities.

This process is part of the institutional cycle provided for by the Electoral Code and decentralization texts, which confer on the municipal council the responsibility to elect its mayor and its deputies.

The designation of mayors took place in a generally peaceful climate, reflecting the coherence of the political majorities arising from the municipal elections.

At this stage, five communes remain waiting to complete their executive, either due to electoral disputes, or because negotiations are still ongoing within the councils to reach a consensus on the designation of the incumbents.

List of the 72 mayors already designated

Alibori

Ségbana: Kora Abdoul Razack (Mayor),

-1st deputy: Sorokou Bio,

-2nd deputy: Kaoula Atikou

Banikoara: Bio Ali Sabi Goré designated mayor,

-1st deputy: Bio Senon Bio N’Goye,

-2nd deputy: Alou Toko N’Douro

Kandi: Alazi Osseini Saka Zinatou

– 1st deputy: Sabi Degue Ismailou

– 2nd deputy: Sabi Bio Illiasso

Malanville: Labo Goumbi Kassim

– 1st deputy: Bio Marcos Imorou

– 2nd deputy: Moussa Imorou Amadou Alfa-Zazi

Atlantique

Toffo: Agbanze Marguerite

– 1st deputy: Sinkpota Evariste

– 2nd deputy: Gnansounou Valentin

Allada: Calixte Gnanguenon

– 1st deputy: Bernard Atchohounho

– 2nd deputy: Paul Armel Gbedji

Ouinhi: Zannou A. Bernard

– 1st deputy: Fatondé François

– 2nd deputy: Mitchowadou Rodrigue

Covè: Aihunhin Auguste

– 1st deputy: Vodounkpè Basile

– 2nd deputy: Sondjo Pascal

Za-Kpota: Ahossouboco Marc

– 1st deputy: Dandjlessa Bertrand

– 2nd deputy: Nougloï Félix

Aguegues: Agbokoumessi Ernest

– 1st deputy: Houssa Kpanougo Marcellin

– 2nd deputy: Ategbé Paul

Zangnanado: Akpoyete Damasse

– 1st deputy: Aitchedji Odilon

– 2nd deputy: Ahouandjinou Franck

Ouèssè: Ayédon Romain

– 1st deputy: Awo Marcel

– 2nd deputy: Tchenagni Kocou Louis

Bopa: Abel Djossou

– 1st deputy: Célestin Gando

– 2nd deputy: Gustave Akodjinou

Adjohoun: Félicien M. Hounkanrin

– 1st deputy: Faton Édouard

– 2nd deputy: Aholou Delphin

Houéyogbé: Sossa Casimir

– 1st deputy: Faïnou Cyrille

– 2nd deputy: Vignon Justin

Athiémé: Assou François

– 1st deputy: Agoutchon François

– 2nd deputy: Aina Guy



Natitingou: Ouindeyama Taté

– 1st deputy: N’Dah Tito Norbert

– 2nd deputy: Idakou Jean-Marc

Kérou: Wari Brisso Pierre

– 1st deputy: Togui Bio Yacoubou

– 2nd deputy: Daouda Mahamadou

Toviklin: Tchikpé Eskil

– 1st deputy: Soke Senamon Grégoire

– 2nd deputy: Sotodji Théophile

Bembéréké: Lafia Moussa

– 1st deputy: Adam Suanon

– 2nd deputy: Sanni Gamian Ousmane

Kouandé: Sabi Dan Bienvenu

– 1st deputy: Mama Mounirou

– 2nd deputy: Boyagui Gninmangui Bannan



Grand-Popo: Ayikpe Carlos

– 1st deputy: Hounkpatin Raymond

– 2nd deputy: Djossou Alexandre

Ouidah: Houétchénou Christian

– 1st deputy: Fourn Sabine

– 2nd deputy: Tchiakpè Oswald

