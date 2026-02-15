Benin: President Talon appoints the members of the Commission on Toponymy and National Memory

The President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, signed a decree appointing the members of the Commission on Toponymy and National Memory.



This newly constituted commission aims to contribute to a better structuring of the national memory through the study and revision of place names, public spaces, and street names, in order to align the toponymic landscape with the country’s historical, cultural, and national identity values.

It forms part of an official effort to rebalance the collective narrative and to highlight notable figures and events in the nation’s history.



At the head of this body is Pascal Irénée Koupaki, named president of the commission. He will be supported by personalities from various fields, including:



Florent Couao-Zotti, first rapporteur,

Ghislain Hounnou, second rapporteur.

Alongside these leaders, other members have been designated to represent public institutions, scientific disciplines, and social expertise related to toponymy and collective memory.



Among the selected figures are notably specialists in the humanities, in linguistics and in geography, reflecting the multidisciplinary approach desired for this commission.

Four resource persons have also been named to support the group’s work. The members’ term of office is fixed at three years, starting from the date of their installation.

This commission is expected to play a central role in shaping Benin’s memorial identity, notably by supporting heritage promotion, awareness-raising, and toponymic planning initiatives.