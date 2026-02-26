Benin: here’s why UP-R bans its new mayors from making any appointments

The Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) party has made a decision to strictly regulate the management of municipal cabinets in the municipalities where it holds the majority.

According to an internal party communiqué, new mayors from the UP-R are not authorized to appoint members to their municipal cabinets at this time. The measure, made public recently, comes as the majority of municipal executives named for the 2026-2033 term begin to take up leadership of the municipalities.

It follows recommendations from the UP-R political leadership, which calls for the prior establishment of a concerted and structured framework for these appointments, in order to avoid any haste and to ensure coherence with the party’s goals and values.

The party’s text specifies that this temporary prohibition applies until broader guidelines are defined by the UP-R’s competent bodies, after consultation with the relevant structures.

The stated objective is to ensure better organization of the municipal cabinets, avoiding appointments deemed opportunistic or contrary to commitments made during the local elections.

According to sources close to the matter, this directive has been addressed to the mayors and local party officials, who are urged to await precise guidelines before launching any nomination process within their cabinets.

The emphasis is on the need for collective reflection, planning and consideration of the imperatives of local governance. This UP-R decision comes in a context where several political parties are beginning to establish their local administrations after the municipal elections.

By thus regulating internal nominations to its mayoralties, the Union Progressiste le Renouveau aims to further structure the organization of its work teams at the municipal level.