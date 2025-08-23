BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Diplomacy image/svg+xml Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Diplomatie-678x355-1728x800_c Coopération
Diplomatie et Coopération - Photo: OIP
- Publicité-

The Beninese and Gabonese authorities are working to defuse the controversy arising from recent measures taken by Libreville against foreigners engaged in small commerce. In response to strong reactions, particularly on social networks, high-level diplomatic contact took place on the sidelines of TICAD 9, held from August 20 to 22 in Yokohama, Japan.

The Vice-President of Benin, Mariam Chabi Talata, received the Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Régis Onanga Ndiaye. According to the official statement, the two figures discussed the state of bilateral cooperation between Cotonou and Libreville, while addressing concerns related to the situation of Beninese nationals residing in Gabon.

This meeting reflects the willingness of the two countries to prioritize diplomatic dialogue in order to preserve the historical relations between their peoples and ease the tensions fueled in recent weeks by online debates.

Joint Statement Resulting from the Discussions


Mrs. Mariam Chabi TALATA, Vice-President of the Republic of Benin, received on August 22, 2025 in Yokohama (Japan), on the sidelines of the TICAD 9 session, His Excellency Mr. Michel Regis Onanga Mamadou NDIAYE, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Sub-regional Integration and Gabonese Abroad. The meeting took place in an atmosphere of cordiality, reflecting the long tradition of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Benin and the Gabonese Republic.

The two figures expressed satisfaction at the common values of fraternity and solidarity on which the bilateral partnership rests, as well as the depth of the human ties woven between several generations of Beninese and Gabonese people.

Discussing the controversies observed in recent days on certain media and social networks, they praised the messages of peace and fraternity recently broadcast by the Beninese authorities to internet users.

- Publicité-

They also reaffirmed the importance both Governments attribute to the protection and well-being of their respective nationals. Finally, they agreed to continue working together for the harmonious development and integration of the two brotherly Peoples.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

Benin

MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

Benin

Benin – Technical inspection at the CNSR: a fraud attempt thwarted

VIEW ALL FEEDS