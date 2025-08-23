Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

- Publicité-

The Beninese and Gabonese authorities are working to defuse the controversy arising from recent measures taken by Libreville against foreigners engaged in small commerce. In response to strong reactions, particularly on social networks, high-level diplomatic contact took place on the sidelines of TICAD 9, held from August 20 to 22 in Yokohama, Japan.

The Vice-President of Benin, Mariam Chabi Talata, received the Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Régis Onanga Ndiaye. According to the official statement, the two figures discussed the state of bilateral cooperation between Cotonou and Libreville, while addressing concerns related to the situation of Beninese nationals residing in Gabon.

This meeting reflects the willingness of the two countries to prioritize diplomatic dialogue in order to preserve the historical relations between their peoples and ease the tensions fueled in recent weeks by online debates.

Joint Statement Resulting from the Discussions



Mrs. Mariam Chabi TALATA, Vice-President of the Republic of Benin, received on August 22, 2025 in Yokohama (Japan), on the sidelines of the TICAD 9 session, His Excellency Mr. Michel Regis Onanga Mamadou NDIAYE, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Sub-regional Integration and Gabonese Abroad. The meeting took place in an atmosphere of cordiality, reflecting the long tradition of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Benin and the Gabonese Republic.

The two figures expressed satisfaction at the common values of fraternity and solidarity on which the bilateral partnership rests, as well as the depth of the human ties woven between several generations of Beninese and Gabonese people.

Discussing the controversies observed in recent days on certain media and social networks, they praised the messages of peace and fraternity recently broadcast by the Beninese authorities to internet users.

- Publicité-

They also reaffirmed the importance both Governments attribute to the protection and well-being of their respective nationals. Finally, they agreed to continue working together for the harmonious development and integration of the two brotherly Peoples.