Benin: exports soar to 223.96 billion FCFA in the first quarter of 2026

Benin’s merchandise exports saw a significant increase in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 223.96 billion FCFA according to INStaD. This rise, primarily driven by cotton, soy, and oilseeds, contrasts with a continuing large trade deficit, with imports nearly twice the value of exports.

Benin’s merchandise exports amounted to 223.96 billion FCFA, approximately 341 million euros, in the first quarter of 2026, up 78.3% compared to the previous quarter and 51.1% year-on-year, according to the quarterly foreign trade bulletin published by the National Institute of Statistics and Demography (INStaD). The increase is driven by oilseeds, soybeans, and cotton.

Unprocessed cotton remains the top product sold abroad, totaling 70.2 billion FCFA and 74,011 tons, accounting for 31.3% of the quarter’s exports. It is followed by an atypical category, the re-export of specialized boats such as dredgers and pump boats, shipped to Ivory Coast for 49.1 billion FCFA, or 21.9% of the total. Other products include cake and solid residues (17.3 billion), oilseeds (15.0 billion), and soybeans. The top ten products represent 83.6% of external sales.

Bangladesh remains Benin’s largest customer, accounting for 30.6% of export value, with a single product, cotton, purchased for 68.6 billion FCFA. Ivory Coast ranks second with 22.8% due almost exclusively to the re-export of specialized boats. India follows with 9.4%, for purchases of soy and cake. Within ECOWAS, where Benin’s sales total 70.1 billion FCFA, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Togo are the top three markets.

Merchandise imports fell by 17.6% from the previous quarter and 41.1% year-on-year, amounting to 428.95 billion FCFA, about 654 million euros. This decrease is mainly due to a decline in purchases of semi-whitened rice and petroleum oils. The trade balance remains in deficit by nearly 205 billion FCFA over the quarter, with the coverage rate of imports by exports at around 52%.

Asia and Regional Trade

The geography of trade confirms the weight of Asia as the main destination for Benin’s products, with cotton alone fueling the relationship with Bangladesh. For imports, China is the leading supplier with 22.2% of purchases, followed by India (18.0%), which supplies most of the rice, and the Russian Federation (10.0%), which provides fertilizers and petroleum products. France ranks fourth with 8.4%, mainly for medications.

Within the ECOWAS region, Benin’s imports dropped by 32.8% to 41.3 billion FCFA, with Nigeria remaining the largest regional supplier with 53.3% of purchases, ahead of Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The bulletin specifies that these statistics cover 43 of the 61 customs offices, representing a coverage rate of 70.5%, and are subject to periodic revisions. Exports are valued at FOB (Free on Board) and imports at cost, insurance, and freight. The publication was released online in May 2026.