Benin: complete list of the first government of Romuald Wadagni

Romuald Wadagni publicly announced the composition of his first government team on the evening of his assumption of office. The new executive, formalized by decree No. 2026-314 of May 24, 2026, includes 22 ministers and three delegated ministers. Key appointments include Yvon Détchénou as Minister of Justice, Aristide Médenou as Minister of Economy and Finance, Corinne Amori Brunet as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Djibril Mama Cissé Moussa as Minister of the Interior and Public Security, and Gildas Agonkan as Minister of National Defense.

This team covers all major sectors of public action, including agriculture, health, education, decentralization, culture, digital affairs, energy, living conditions, communication, and sports. Three delegated ministers are attached to the Ministry of Economy and Finance: Nicolas Yenoussi, Rodrigue Chaou, and Hugues-Oscar Lokossou. In another decree, No. 2026-315, Wilson Gakpéto has been appointed Secretary General of the Government.

Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice and Legislation: Mr. Yvon Yvon Détchénou

Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of cooperation: Mr. Aristide Médenou

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mrs. Corinne Amori Brunet

Delegated Minister to the President of the Republic, in charge of the Interior and Public Security: Mr. Djibril Mama Cissé Moussa

Delegated Minister to the President of the Republic, in charge of National Defense: Mr. Gildas Agonkan

Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, in charge of Industry and promoting private investment: Mr. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries: Mr. Ady Yéton Bloukounon Goubalan,

Minister of Health: Mr. Benjamin Hounkpatin,

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in charge of Technical Training: Mrs. Sedami Medegan Fagla

Minister of Secondary Education, Mr. Clément Couchadé, Minister of Maternal and Primary Education: Mr. Armand Kouyema Nata

Minister of Family and Social Action: Mrs. Véronique Tognifodé

Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance: Mr. Janvier Yahouédéou,

Minister of Culture, Arts, and Heritage: Mr. Yassine Latoundji

Minister of Domestic Trade, in charge of formalizing the economy: Mrs. Shadia Assouma

Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation, in charge of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: Mr. Mahouna Aklogan

Minister of Energy, Water, and Mines: Mr. Edouard Dahomey

Minister of Living Conditions and Transportation, in charge of Sustainable Development: Mr. Georges Alley,

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion, in charge of Professional Training: Mrs. Hawaou Bako

Minister of Communication, in charge of Media: Mrs. Aurélie Adam-Soulé-Epouse Zoumarou

Minister of Sports and Civic Engagement: Mr. Benoît Dato

Delegated Minister to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Finance and Microfinance: Mr. Nicolas Yenoussi

Delegated Minister to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Budget and Public Service: Mr. Rodrigue Chaou

Delegated Minister to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Mobilizing External Resources and Debt Management: Mr. Hugues-Oscar Lokossou

Additionally, the President of the Republic has issued decree number 315 appointing the Secretary General of the Government. Thus, Mr. Wilson Gakpéto is appointed Secretary General of the Government.