Benin: BR leaders tighten sanctions against Bertin Koovi

Le Bertin Koovi has been suspended for a period of one year from all activities of the Bloc Républicain, a decision taken within the framework of an internal disciplinary procedure of the political party.

This sanction has been effective since February 7, 2026, following an extraordinary session of the party’s National Executive Bureau (BEN).



The measure follows a publication attributed to Koovi, deemed contrary to the party’s disciplinary rules. According to the communiqué issued by the Bloc Républicain, the text in question contained personal positions and political orientations expressed without a mandate, which constitutes a violation of the obligations of restraint and internal discipline.



In addition to this one-year removal from political activities, the BEN decision also provides that Koovi will not be able to hold any leadership position within the party, nor be appointed to positions with Bloc Républicain leaders for three years.

This double sanction underscores the importance the party places on unity, internal cohesion, and respect for its governing bodies.



In the wake of his suspension, Koovi had already been sidelined on a precautionary basis by the party’s Executive Secretariat, a prelude to the final ruling by the National Executive Bureau.