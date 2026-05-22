2026 World Cup: England’s squad with Harry Kane
The England squad for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup has been announced. A group of 26 players including Harry Kane and excluding Phil Foden and Harry Maguire.
SUMMARY
Considered one of the favorites for the 2026 World Cup, England revealed its list of players selected for the continental tournament on Thursday evening. Coach Thomas Tuchel has called up a group of 26 men including regulars like Harry Kane, John Stones, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford. However, several heavyweights are notably missing, including Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer.
The England Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al Ahli), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (FC Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
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