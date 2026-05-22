Manchester City: Guardiola remains at the club as a global ambassador.

After ten seasons marked by historic dominance, Pep Guardiola leaves the bench of Manchester City without completely closing the book. The Spanish manager will continue his journey within the City Football Group in a new role as a global ambassador and technical advisor. This is a way for the Citizens to retain the influence of the man who transformed the club into a major force in European football.

Manchester City has officially confirmed the continuation of its collaboration with Pep Guardiola, who will now hold a global ambassador role within the City Football Group. This announcement comes after the Spanish coach’s departure from his position at the helm of the Citizens’ first team, at the end of a historic decade on the Manchester bench. In his new functions, Guardiola will bring his technical expertise to the various clubs belonging to the City Football Group and will participate in several strategic projects as well as international collaborations.

At 55 years old, the coach leaves Manchester City with the status of the longest-serving manager in the club’s history. His final match on the Sky Blues’ bench will take place on Sunday against Aston Villa, marking his 593rd match in charge of the team. Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Pep Guardiola has profoundly transformed Manchester City, building one of the most dominant teams in modern European football. Under his leadership, the English club has won 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a historic UEFA Champions League in 2023.





