Author of a double during Al-Nassr FC’s triumph in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new historical record. The Portuguese player becomes the first to win both a national championship and a top scorer title in four different countries. A significant achievement for the 41-year-old striker, who continues to write his legend ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has further enriched his legend. On Thursday night, the captain of Al-Nassr FC won the Saudi Pro League after his team’s victory over Damac FC (4-2), a success that allowed the club to surpass its great rival Al-Hilal SFC in the final standings. Scoring twice, the Portuguese striker played a crucial role in this title under the management of Jorge Jesus. Before him, Sadio Mané opened the scoring in the first half, while Kingsley Coman also contributed to the offensive festivities of the Saudi leaders.

This new title especially allows Cristiano Ronaldo to set an unprecedented record in the history of world football. According to the Spanish daily Marca, the former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus FC becomes the first player to have won both a national championship and a top scorer title in four different countries. The Portuguese had already achieved this feat in England, Spain, and Italy before now accomplishing it in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. At 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rack up records and accolades. The Portuguese star will now turn his attention to the national team, with the ambition of leading Portugal in the 2026 World Cup.





