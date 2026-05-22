Bac 2026 in Benin: the candidates’ table numbers already available

The Office of the Baccalaureate of Benin has opened online consultation for table numbers and examination centers for free candidates for the June 2026 session. Invitations are also available for pick-up at departmental offices, while the written exams are scheduled from June 15 to 18.

The Office of the Baccalaureate of Benin has launched an online platform since May 13, 2026, allowing free candidates to check their table number and examination center for the unique June 2026 session. Consultation is accessible at inscription.bac.bj with the candidates’ personal credentials until June 11, 2026.

Invitations for free candidates are available for pick-up every working day at the Departmental Directorates of Secondary Education, Technical Education, and Vocational Training according to their place of residence. For candidates from the Atlantic and Littoral departments, pick-up is done at CEG Sainte Rita, located opposite the Office of the Baccalaureate in Cotonou. Invitations for official candidates are distributed directly by the school heads.

The Office invites all candidates to verify the information on their invitations — examination center, name, first names, date, and place of birth — and to report any errors before the start of the written exams.

The written exams for the regular baccalaureate session are set from Monday, June 15 to Thursday, June 18, 2026, according to the inter-ministerial calendar published on April 1, 2026. The replacement session is scheduled from Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16, 2026.