Real Madrid: Oliseh questions Mourinho’s longevity.

As José Mourinho is reportedly close to a return to Real Madrid, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his reservations about the Portuguese coach’s ability to remain a lasting part of the Madrid project. The former Nigerian international believes that the famous “third year syndrome,” already observed in several European clubs, could resurface quickly.

Sunday Oliseh has been skeptical about José Mourinho’s ability to sustain his tenure at Real Madrid. According to several reports, the Portuguese coach is set to make his return to the Madrid bench at the end of the season. Currently at the helm of SL Benfica, Mourinho is expected to join the Spanish giant this summer under a three-year contract. However, for Sunday Oliseh, the former Manchester United manager generally struggles to maintain a positive dynamic beyond his third season at any given club.

In an interview with Soccernet, the former Super Eagles midfielder mentioned what he considers to be Mourinho’s “third year syndrome.” “Unfortunately, there is always this third year syndrome, as seen at Manchester United or Tottenham. Mourinho needs external enemies to succeed, and when he can’t find them, he often ends up creating tensions internally,” Oliseh noted. José Mourinho had previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and a Supercopa de España during his first stint in the Spanish capital.





