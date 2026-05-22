Real Madrid: Arbeloa announces his departure

Present at a press conference on the eve of the match against Athletic Bilbao, Alvaro Arbeloa officially announced his departure from the Real Madrid bench at the end of the season. Arriving during the season to succeed Xabi Alonso, the Spanish coach is closing the chapter on an experience he claims to have fully lived, filled with learning, tensions, and a desire to finish with one last victory at the Santiago-Bernabéu.

The adventure of Alvaro Arbeloa on the Real Madrid bench is coming to an end. Present at the press conference before the match against Athletic Bilbao, the Madrid coach confirmed that he would leave his position at the end of the season. Appointed last January to succeed Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa has experienced a few tumultuous months at the helm of the Casa Blanca. Despite a challenging season and inconsistent results, the former Spanish defender claims to leave the club without regrets.

In front of journalists, the 43-year-old coach mainly wanted to thank the club and its supporters, whom he considers his family after two decades spent in Madrid. He now hopes to deliver one last victory at the Santiago-Bernabéu before moving on. Arbeloa also acknowledged that managing a locker room full of stars had not always been easy. Without going into details, he admitted to having experienced some tensions with several players during his term. But he asserts he has always prioritized the club’s interests and maintained a respectful relationship with the entire group.

The former Spanish international believes he has learned a lot from this experience, both personally and professionally. He says he is now ready to take on a new challenge away from Madrid, after eight years in the club’s coaching staff. Regarding his succession, the name of José Mourinho has been frequently mentioned in recent days. When asked about a potential return of the Portuguese coach, Arbeloa refused to speculate and stated he would not be joining the future Madrid coaching staff. Real Madrid is now expected to open a new chapter, while Alvaro Arbeloa is set to continue his coaching career away from the Bernabéu.





