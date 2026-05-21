2026 World Cup, Brazil: Endrick announces a high-stakes clash against Morocco

Convincing with Brazil and now focused on the 2026 World Cup, Endrick has reflected on the challenges facing the Seleção. In a tough group, the Real Madrid striker notably spoke respectfully about the Moroccan team, which he considers one of the most dangerous opponents in the group stage. A clash that is already shaping up to be one of the highlights of the first round.

Freshly called up with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup, Endrick already has big ambitions with the Seleção. The Real Madrid striker, who finished the season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, is getting ready to experience the biggest international competition with a growing status. Entering a challenging group alongside Scotland, Haiti, and Morocco, Brazil is particularly anticipating a highly awaited duel against the Lions of the Atlas. Interviewed by Moroccan media 360, the young striker did not hide his respect for the North African opponent.

For him, Morocco has established itself as a reference on the global stage in recent years. The impressive run of the Lions of the Atlas in the last World Cup left a mark, making them a particularly feared opponent. Endrick emphasized the quality of this team, composed of many players competing in the top European leagues and at leading clubs. He even believes that this clash could resemble a knockout match.

The Brazilian sees this clash as one of the highlights of the group stage, a true test for a Seleção always expected to perform at the highest level. Aspirational, he reminds that the goal remains unchanged for Brazil: to aim for the world title, regardless of the level of competition. In an already competitive group, this matchup against Morocco is shaping up to be one of the most scrutinized encounters at the start of the competition, between two teams with clearly defined ambitions.





