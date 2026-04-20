Crisis within Les Démocrates: the two dissident factions face the courts this Tuesday.

The internal dispute within the party Les Démocrates will be examined today, Tuesday, 14 April at 4:00 PM before the Court of First Instance of Cotonou.

The plaintiff is Éric Houndété, acting on behalf of his faction within the political party.

Two major grievances are brought before the court.

The first concerns the suspension of several party members, sanctioned for having supported candidate Romuald Wadagni during the presidential election of April 12, 2026.

The second point of contention concerns the election of a new party president following Boni Yayi’s resignation. Éric Houndété challenges the regularity of this process, which he considers not in line with the party’s statutes and regulations. He therefore maintains that he remains the legitimate interim president of Les Démocrates.

Through this judicial action, the Houndété camp seeks the intervention of the judiciary to settle the dispute that pits the party’s two wings, both on internal discipline and on that of the party’s political leadership.

The hearing today should lay the groundwork for a legal settlement of a crisis that weighs on the future and cohesion of the main opposition party in Benin.