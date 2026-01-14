Benin – April 2026 presidential election: ECOWAS inquires into HAAC’s media setup

On Monday, January 12, 2026, the president of the Haute Autorité de l’Audiovisuel et de la Communication (HAAC), Édouard Loko, received a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah.

The meeting took place as part of monitoring the Benin electoral process ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April. The discussions focused on the conditions for organizing the vote and, more specifically, on the role of the media in preserving peace, security, and ethics during the electoral period.

In a context marked by rising political tensions and the widespread circulation of content on digital platforms, the issue of information regulation took center stage.

On this occasion, Édouard Loko outlined the measures put in place by the HAAC to regulate media productions, both in the private press and on social media. These mechanisms rely on agreements with press outlets, adherence to the Journalistic Code of Ethics, and the application of the Digital Code.

The institution also says it is strengthening media support through training sessions and targeted guidance during electoral campaigns.

At the end of the exchanges, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah said he was satisfied with the explanations provided. He praised HAAC’s strategic role in regulating the media landscape and reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to supporting Benin’s authorities in the consolidation of a responsible information environment.

For the regional organization, professional handling of information is an essential lever to guarantee a credible, calm, and inclusive election.