Benin: an interim mayor appointed at the head of Pobè

The municipality of Pobè is now led by an interim mayor following the appointment of the former mayor, Clément Kouchadé, to the government. Koukpo Zinsou Côme has been designated to ensure the continuity of municipal management while awaiting the appointment of a new mayor.

The management of the municipality of Pobè is undergoing a transition at its head. This situation follows the appointment of the former mayor, Clément Kouchadé, as Minister of Secondary Education in the government of Romuald Wadagni.

To avoid any vacancy at the head of the municipality, the former prefect of Plateau, Daniel Valère Setonnougbo, issued a decree on June 1, 2026, appointing an interim mayor. Koukpo Zinsou Côme, until now the first deputy mayor, is tasked with carrying out this role temporarily.

This decision made by the prefectural authority aims to ensure the continuity of public service and the management of ongoing affairs in the municipality.

The new interim mayor will need to ensure the stability of the municipal administration while awaiting the organization of the procedure to appoint a new fully-fledged mayor.