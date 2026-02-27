Benin: a woman with a “fake pregnancy” arrested at the Sèmè-Kraké border

In Benin, a woman was intercepted at the Sèmè-Kraké border post as she tried to cross the Benin-Nigerian border with drugs hidden under a fake pregnancy belly.

According to reports, the discovery was made during a routine security check carried out by the security services. Several packages of prohibited goods were found concealed on the suspect.

Arrested on the spot, the woman has been in custody at the Sèmè-Kraké police station for several days. She is suspected of having intended to transport the merchandise to Cotonou.

An investigation has been opened to determine the origin of the seized substances and to identify potential accomplices. The ongoing investigations also aim to dismantle trafficking networks operating in the border area.

This arrest illustrates the vigilance of Beninese authorities in the face of illicit trafficking and is part of strengthening border controls to prevent the introduction of prohibited substances into the national territory.