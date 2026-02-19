Benin: a snack bar devastated by a fierce fire in Parakou

A violent fire ravaged, on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a refreshment stall at the Hubert Maga crossroads in the 1st arrondissement of Parakou.

The incident, according to Fraternité, caused substantial material damage, with no casualties.

According to the initial testimonies gathered on the scene, the fire is believed to have started from sparks emanating from a hearth lit at the back of the refreshment stall.

The structure, essentially made up of straw and highly flammable materials, was quickly engulfed by flames. Several locals explain that the fire, initially contained, spread in a matter of moments, making any attempt to control it extremely difficult.

The occupants of the place, supported by witnesses, tried to contain the fire with rudimentary means. But in the face of the violence of the flames, their efforts proved insufficient.

In a very short time, the refreshment stall was completely ablaze, leaving behind a heap of charred debris.

Upon the arrival of personnel from the Benin Civil Protection Agency, the property damage was already considerable.

On site, witnesses describe an atmosphere of panic, mixed with the stupefaction of powerless residents in the face of the magnitude of the disaster.

No loss of life or injuries were reported, however.