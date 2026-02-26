Benin: a couple arrested for allegedly selling prohibited pharmaceutical products

A couple was arrested in Cotonou as part of a case involving the alleged sale of prohibited pharmaceutical products, as reported by Africaho. The facts were brought to the authorities’ attention following investigations conducted by the security services. According to the available information, the suspects are suspected of marketing unauthorized medicines, the sale of which is strictly regulated by the regulations in force in Benin.

These products were not on the lists of medicines authorized for sale, which led to the opening of an investigation. The couple was brought before the competent services of the Republican Police, where they were placed in custody. The products seized during the intervention were sealed as evidence, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The exact nature of the products in question has not yet been communicated by the authorities, but the case is being followed closely by the services responsible for the repression of economic offenses and the protection of consumers.

Investigations are continuing to establish responsibilities and to determine whether other people or outlets could be involved in the trade of these prohibited medicines.