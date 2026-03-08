Benin

Benin: a cashier brought before the court for fraudulent withdrawals estimated at 15 million CFA francs

A cashier is facing justice for fraudulent withdrawals estimated at 15 million CFA francs.

Edouard Djogbénou
View all articles
COMPANY
33 views
Justice @currentschoolnews.com
Justice @currentschoolnews.com
1 min read
Google News Comment
La suite après la publicité
Publicité

According to Africaho, the accused is being charged with having committed irregular withdrawals at the establishment where she worked.

These operations are said to have been carried out over a given period, affecting the service’s financial resources.
The case has been brought before the competent courts, where the accused was heard.

The accusations describe fraudulent management of the funds, which led to substantial losses for the institution involved. The judicial process is moving forward and will likely allow the accused to answer for her actions if she is found guilty of the charges against her.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
18:29 Football : Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé ruled out for the clash against Manchester City
18:13 Football : The Nigerian federation denies that Éric Chelle is leaving for Wydad Casablanca.
18:29 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé ruled out for the clash against Manchester City