Benin: a cashier brought before the court for fraudulent withdrawals estimated at 15 million CFA francs

A cashier is facing justice for fraudulent withdrawals estimated at 15 million CFA francs.

According to Africaho, the accused is being charged with having committed irregular withdrawals at the establishment where she worked.

These operations are said to have been carried out over a given period, affecting the service’s financial resources.

The case has been brought before the competent courts, where the accused was heard.

The accusations describe fraudulent management of the funds, which led to substantial losses for the institution involved. The judicial process is moving forward and will likely allow the accused to answer for her actions if she is found guilty of the charges against her.