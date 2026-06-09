Benin: 1,093 transfer files under review at the Ministry of Preschool and Primary Education.

The Ministry of Nursery and Primary Education opened, on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Porto-Novo, the national meetings dedicated to reviewing transfer requests for the 2026-2027 school year. A total of 1,093 files have been submitted for the consideration of the commission tasked with examining the various requests.

These meetings are taking place in the meeting room of the departmental directorate of Nursery and Primary Education of Ouémé. They bring together members of the minister’s cabinet, technical staff from the ministry, departmental directors, as well as social partners from the sector. The challenge is to make decisions on the requests made by agents while considering the needs of the education system, particularly the optimal coverage of schools.

The files submitted for examination by the commission are of various types. Of the 1,093 requests received, 97 are for spouse proximity. Nineteen files were submitted by agents who are five years away from retirement, while 54 requests are motivated by health reasons.

The ministry has also recorded 40 files for social reasons, 779 normal transfer requests, and 104 files for post swapping. The majority of the requests come from primary school teachers. They represent 987 files out of the total requests examined. The remainder comes from nursery teachers and administrative staff of the ministry.

This diversity of situations shows the complexity of the exercise. Transfers must address both the individual concerns of agents, administrative requirements, and the operational imperatives of schools across the national territory.

Armand Natta Calls for Rigor

The meetings were opened by the Minister of Nursery and Primary Education, Armand Natta. In his address, the ministerial authority urged the commission members to demonstrate rigor and responsibility in reviewing the files.

The minister emphasized impartiality, the humanity of the decision-maker, respect for confidentiality, and transparency in the deliberations. For him, the expected decisions must be guided by a balance between the needs of the public education service and the professional development of teachers.

Armand Natta particularly called on the commission members to keep in mind the necessity of ensuring optimal school coverage. In a sector where the distribution of teaching staff remains a major issue, transfer decisions can have a direct impact on the functioning of institutions and the continuity of teaching.

Between Equity and School Needs

The examination of transfer requests takes place in preparation for the 2026-2027 school year. It constitutes an important step in the management of human resources within the Ministry of Nursery and Primary Education.

For the agents involved, these transfers can address family, health, social, or professional constraints. For the administration, they must also help better organize the presence of teachers in schools, avoiding imbalances between urban, peri-urban, and rural areas.

The deliberations held in Porto-Novo should therefore lead to decisions that are both fair, transparent, and compatible with the needs of the education system. The ministry aims to make these meetings an exercise in responsibility, in the interest of teachers, learners, and the quality of nursery and primary education in Benin.